The Un Human Rights Council On Monday Passed A Motion Condemning The Escalating Violence Committed By The Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces In Sudans Alobeid And Setting Up An Urgent Inquiry Into Abuses There Britain

The United Nations Human Rights Council has taken a firm stance against violence in Sudan's al-Obeid by passing a motion on Monday. This motion condemns the growing aggression of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and mandates an urgent investigation into the alleged abuses occurring there.

The session, spearheaded by Britain, emphasized the grave threat posed by the RSF's massing forces around one of the country's largest cities. This development has drawn parallels with the severe atrocities witnessed last year in al-Fashir, North Darfur.

In an address to the council, Britain's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders, stressed the urgency of the situation. "These horrors must not be repeated," she declared, underscoring the need for immediate international intervention to prevent history from repeating itself.