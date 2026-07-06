U.N. Takes Action Against Rapid Support Forces in Sudan
The U.N. Human Rights Council has condemned the violence by the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's al-Obeid, initiating an urgent inquiry. Led by Britain, the council warns of potential atrocities in major cities, reminiscent of past events in al-Fashir, North Darfur. Immediate action is deemed crucial.
The United Nations Human Rights Council has taken a firm stance against violence in Sudan's al-Obeid by passing a motion on Monday. This motion condemns the growing aggression of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and mandates an urgent investigation into the alleged abuses occurring there.
The session, spearheaded by Britain, emphasized the grave threat posed by the RSF's massing forces around one of the country's largest cities. This development has drawn parallels with the severe atrocities witnessed last year in al-Fashir, North Darfur.
In an address to the council, Britain's Human Rights Ambassador, Eleanor Sanders, stressed the urgency of the situation. "These horrors must not be repeated," she declared, underscoring the need for immediate international intervention to prevent history from repeating itself.
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