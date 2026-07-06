Haryana CM Honors Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Legacy on 125th Birth Anniversary

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, marking his 125th birth anniversary. Saini emphasized Mookerjee's lifelong dedication to national unity and integrity. A two-year celebration from 2022 to 2027 has been planned to honor his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:59 IST
Haryana CM Honors Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Legacy on 125th Birth Anniversary
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Monday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini commemorated the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, by laying floral tributes in Ambala. Saini highlighted Mookerjee as a visionary whose lifelong commitment to national unity and integrity continues to inspire the nation.

Addressing attendees at the event, CM Saini remarked that Dr. Mookerjee, more than just an individual, was a guiding force and an embodiment of purpose. He emphasized that such extraordinary figures influence not only their era but future generations as well. The CM announced plans for a grand, two-year celebratory observance of Mookerjee's legacy, ending in 2027.

Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, born on July 6, 1901, in Calcutta, held numerous influential roles, including educationist, parliamentarian, and statesman. He inherited a tradition of diligence and nationalism from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee. He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951, and played a significant role in pre-independence politics, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to India's independence and political integrity.

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