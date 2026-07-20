Rights bodies launch national inquiry into GBVF justice response

Three of South Africa's Chapter 9 institutions have launched a joint National Inquiry into how the country's criminal justice system responds to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), with the first phase set to examine survivors' experiences and identify weaknesses before cases reach court. The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) said the inquiry is intended to strengthen accountability and improve access to justice for survivors.

Inquiry to examine gaps in the justice system

The commissions said that despite legislative reforms and government initiatives, South Africa continues to face a serious GBVF crisis, with many survivors encountering barriers when seeking protection, support and justice. The inquiry will investigate challenges such as delays in reporting cases, inconsistent victim support, weak coordination between institutions and shortcomings in the handling of cases before they proceed to trial.

The initiative forms part of the constitutional mandate of the Chapter 9 institutions and supports Pillar 3 of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, which focuses on strengthening the criminal justice system.

Survivors' experiences will guide the first phase

The first phase of the inquiry will centre on the lived experiences of survivors and the effectiveness of the criminal justice system during the pre-trial stage. The commissions will examine experiences of reporting GBVF cases, obtaining protection orders, accessing trauma-informed care and psychosocial support, and receiving services from Thuthuzela Care Centres, hospitals, shelters and victim support facilities.

Special attention will also be given to the experiences of children, persons with disabilities, LGBTQIA+ individuals, migrants and other vulnerable groups, including situations where family members must provide evidence because survivors have died or are unable to testify.

The inquiry will further assess police responses, the quality and speed of investigations, forensic evidence handling, communication with survivors, case docket management, prosecutorial decisions, bail processes and coordination between the South African Police Service (SAPS), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the courts and support services.

Public invited to submit evidence

The commissions have invited written and oral submissions from GBVF survivors, families, civil society organisations, researchers, legal practitioners, service providers and members of the public with relevant information. They are seeking evidence on survivor support services, policing and reporting experiences, forensic investigations, healthcare responses, shelters, child protection, services for persons with disabilities and marginalised communities, barriers to justice and practical recommendations for improving the criminal justice system.

Submissions should include details of the issues being raised, contact information, supporting evidence where available and any requests for confidentiality, which will be considered because of the sensitive nature of many cases. The deadline for submissions is 3 August 2026. The commissions said details of public hearings, venues and participation arrangements will be announced later, with selected individuals and organisations expected to present oral evidence during the inquiry.