Deputy Minister urges law students to uphold Constitution's values

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel has encouraged law students at Stellenbosch University to draw inspiration from South Africa's legal pioneers and use their legal education to strengthen justice, equality and constitutional democracy.

Speaking at the university's Career Day for Law Students, held under the theme "The Constitution at 30: Preserving Nelson Mandela's Legacy of Equality and Justice," Nel said the next generation of legal professionals has a responsibility to protect the values enshrined in the country's Constitution.

Legal pioneers set an example for future lawyers

Nel reflected on the contributions of some of South Africa's most influential legal figures, including Nelson Mandela, Advocate Duma Nokwe, Oliver Tambo, Priscilla Jana, former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs, and human rights lawyers Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge. He said these lawyers came from different backgrounds but shared a common belief that the law should serve justice rather than oppression.

According to the Deputy Minister, many of them used the courtroom as a place to challenge injustice during apartheid, demonstrating that the legal profession carries responsibilities that extend far beyond individual careers.

Constitution's future rests with a new generation

Acknowledging that today's legal landscape differs from the apartheid era, Nel said the struggle for justice continues in new forms through public interest litigation and the defence of constitutional rights. He urged students to think carefully about how they would use their legal education, saying the Constitution can only remain meaningful if future lawyers are prepared to uphold and defend it. "The law is not merely a profession, it is a public trust," he told the students, adding that this responsibility is now being passed to the next generation of legal practitioners.

Thirty years of constitutional democracy

This year marks 30 years since South Africa adopted its Constitution, a process in which Nel participated as a member of the Constitutional Parliament. He said the adoption of the Constitution represented a deliberate choice to place constitutional supremacy above arbitrary power, but stressed that no constitution can protect rights on its own.

Nel said the rule of law depends on people with integrity, courage and legal knowledge who are willing to use their skills in the service of society. He encouraged students to view their legal education not only as a pathway to professional success but also as an opportunity to make a lasting contribution to justice and democracy in South Africa.