New Zealand and Philippines Launch Comprehensive Partnership

New Zealand and the Philippines have elevated their bilateral relationship by launching a Comprehensive Partnership, marking a new chapter in cooperation as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties.

The partnership was formalised in Manila by New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa P. Lazaro. The agreement sets out a broader framework for collaboration across diplomacy, security, trade and people-to-people connections while reinforcing both countries' shared commitment to a stable Indo-Pacific region.

New Partnership Expands Cooperation Across Key Areas

Peters said the agreement transforms the strong friendship between New Zealand and the Philippines into practical cooperation across several strategic areas.

The Comprehensive Partnership is built around four main pillars: political engagement, defence and maritime security cooperation, trade and economic relations, and stronger links between the people of both countries. The framework is designed to encourage closer collaboration on shared priorities while creating new opportunities for government, businesses and communities.

According to Peters, the partnership reflects the value New Zealand places on working closely with the Philippines to support a rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Diplomatic Milestone Marks 60 Years of Relations

The announcement comes during a significant year for both countries as they commemorate six decades of diplomatic relations.

Peters described the Philippines as one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economies and an increasingly important regional partner with a population of around 113 million people. He said the anniversary provided an ideal opportunity to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

Following their meeting, Peters and Lazaro released a Joint Statement along with a Comprehensive Partnership Roadmap, outlining the priority areas that will guide future cooperation between the two governments.

Education and Geothermal Agreements Signed

To support the new partnership, New Zealand and the Philippines signed two cooperation agreements covering education and geothermal energy. The education arrangement is expected to strengthen academic and institutional links between the two countries. At the same time, the geothermal agreement will encourage collaboration in renewable energy, an area where New Zealand has extensive expertise.

These agreements are among the first practical initiatives introduced under the Comprehensive Partnership and are intended to expand cooperation beyond traditional diplomatic engagement.

Peters Continues Meetings in Manila

As part of his visit, Peters is also meeting Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro to discuss defence cooperation and regional security matters. He is also attending an event highlighting the growing education partnership between New Zealand and the Philippines before shifting his focus to meetings and engagements linked to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The Manila visit forms part of New Zealand's broader effort to strengthen relationships across Southeast Asia and deepen cooperation with key regional partners.