Nuclear Deal Tied to Middle East Peace

In a strategic move, President Donald Trump has linked a civilian nuclear cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia to the kingdom’s normalization of relations with Israel. The conditional pact mandates Saudi Arabia’s participation in the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords, fostering peace in the Middle East, although Riyadh has historically resisted without advancements toward Palestinian statehood.

The deal, announced jointly by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, allows Riyadh to enrich uranium and develop nuclear reactors, all while maintaining nonproliferation agreements. This initiative aims to diversify Saudi energy resources but hinges on joining other Arab states in establishing formal ties with Israel.

The White House confirmed that should Saudi Arabia not comply with this condition, the agreement will be rescinded. This development has been lauded by Israel, which sees Saudi participation in the Abraham Accords as a monumental peace stride. Meanwhile, discussions continue in securing Saudi endorsement of the broader diplomatic arrangement.