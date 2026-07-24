Youth Uprising: India's 'Cockroach' Movement Challenges Government Over Exam Scandals

The youth-driven 'Cockroach' movement in India is poised to meet with the government this Friday, aiming to address the contentious issue of national examination paper leaks. Yet, the group's nationwide protests persist, signaling an enduring challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Sonam Wangchuk, a notable activist, recently concluded a prolonged hunger strike, suggesting a potential thaw in the impasse. However, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) remains firm in its demands, seeking the resignation of the education minister amidst a scandal that has mobilized tens of thousands of young protesters to the capital, Delhi.

The protests underscore broader youth frustrations over economic issues like job shortages, with analysts urging the government to tackle these grievances effectively. Meanwhile, disruptions in Delhi's metro services and the mobilization of police resources reflect the protest's significant impact, as nationwide demonstrations show no sign of waning.