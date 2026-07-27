Wenyen Gabriel Named UNHCR's First Basketball Goodwill Ambassador

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has appointed South Sudanese Olympian and professional basketball player Wenyen Gabriel as its newest Goodwill Ambassador, making him the first basketball player to take on the role. The appointment recognises his commitment to supporting refugees and comes as UNHCR marks the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention, highlighting the importance of protecting people forced to flee conflict and persecution.

From refugee to international athlete

Gabriel's journey reflects the life-changing impact of refugee protection. Born in Khartoum, Sudan, to South Sudanese parents who had fled civil war, he and his family later sought refuge in Egypt before being resettled in the United States when he was just two years old.

Growing up in the US, Gabriel earned a basketball scholarship to the University of Kentucky before building a professional career in the NBA, playing for teams including the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. In 2024, he represented South Sudan at the country's first-ever Olympic Games in Paris, completing a remarkable journey from refugee to Olympian.

Gabriel said becoming a refugee should never define a person's future, adding that finding safety gave him the opportunity to study, play sport and pursue his dreams.

Using sport to inspire displaced communities

Gabriel has worked with UNHCR since 2022, using his personal story and international profile to raise awareness of the challenges faced by refugees. His advocacy has focused particularly on creating opportunities for young people through sport.

Ahead of his appointment, he travelled to Maban in South Sudan, where he met refugees who had fled the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Sudan. During the visit, he listened to families describe their experiences of violence and displacement while learning about the challenges they continue to face in refugee camps.

Gabriel also opened a new basketball court at Doro Refugee Camp and led a basketball clinic for refugee and host community youth, demonstrating how sport can build confidence, strengthen communities and create hope for the future.

UNHCR highlights refugee resilience

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih welcomed Gabriel's appointment, describing his life story as a powerful example of what becomes possible when refugees receive protection and opportunities to rebuild their lives.

He said Gabriel's humanitarian work and dedication to supporting young people already make a meaningful difference, and that his appointment will help strengthen global awareness of the challenges facing displaced communities.

More than 220,000 Sudanese refugees are currently living alongside host communities in the Maban area after fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

A message of hope on Refugee Convention anniversary

Gabriel's appointment coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Refugee Convention on 28 July, a milestone that UNHCR says reinforces the global commitment to protect refugees and support them in rebuilding their futures.

Reflecting on his new role, Gabriel said he is living proof that access to safety can transform lives. He pledged to continue standing alongside refugees around the world, saying the promise of protection must remain available to everyone forced to flee their homes.