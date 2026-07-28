In a wave of violence, Russian artillery and drone strikes have claimed the lives of three individuals and left six injured in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region. The attacks, detailed by Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha, underscore ongoing tensions in the area.

The onslaught included more than 50 strikes on various districts, emphasizing the region's vulnerability. Nikopol, a familiar target on the Dnipro River's north bank, witnessed the deaths of two individuals amid this brutal assault.

Further east, the town of Syneklykove was the site of another casualty, marking a somber chapter in this conflict. These incidents paint a dire picture of the human cost in Ukraine's embattled areas.