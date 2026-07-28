Monsoon Revival Boosts Crop Planting Across India

The revival of monsoon rains in India has brought a significant boost to the planting of summer crops such as cotton, soybean, and rice. This has sharply reduced the earlier deficit caused by below-normal rainfall, presenting a hopeful outlook for the country's agriculture industry.

India, the world's largest rice exporter and a major importer of vegetable oils, saw summer crop sowing nearly 25% lower than the previous year by the end of June. However, with the recent increase in rainfall, this deficit has narrowed to less than 5%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

Farmers have responded positively to the improved conditions. As of July 24, summer-sown crops were planted on 78.7 million hectares, a slight decrease from the 82.6 million hectares sown last year. The area under rice cultivation also saw a minor decline, yet farmers, encouraged by the rains, continue planting with renewed optimism.