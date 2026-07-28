Monsoon Revival Boosts Crop Planting Across India

The revival of monsoon rains has accelerated the planting of summer crops like cotton, soybean, and rice in India, reducing earlier sowing deficits. Recent rainfall has led to a significant recovery in crop sowing, with farmers enthusiastic about the improved conditions for agriculture across key regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 13:09 IST
Monsoon Revival Boosts Crop Planting Across India
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  • India

The revival of monsoon rains in India has brought a significant boost to the planting of summer crops such as cotton, soybean, and rice. This has sharply reduced the earlier deficit caused by below-normal rainfall, presenting a hopeful outlook for the country's agriculture industry.

India, the world's largest rice exporter and a major importer of vegetable oils, saw summer crop sowing nearly 25% lower than the previous year by the end of June. However, with the recent increase in rainfall, this deficit has narrowed to less than 5%, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

Farmers have responded positively to the improved conditions. As of July 24, summer-sown crops were planted on 78.7 million hectares, a slight decrease from the 82.6 million hectares sown last year. The area under rice cultivation also saw a minor decline, yet farmers, encouraged by the rains, continue planting with renewed optimism.

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