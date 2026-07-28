Masked Pledge: Berlin Assailant's Chilling Video

The man behind a deadly vehicle attack at Berlin's Pride event left a video pledging allegiance to ISIS, prosecutors reveal. The suspect, Abdul Ballout, fatally shot by police, previously faced jail for planning violence. The incident has sparked security reform debates in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 18:35 IST
Masked Pledge: Berlin Assailant's Chilling Video
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  • Germany

German prosecutors have identified a video on the phone of the man suspected of a fatal vehicle attack during Berlin's Pride celebration, pledging allegiance to the militant group Islamic State. The recording, though masked, is believed to feature Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen.

Ballout was shot dead by police after allegedly driving into a crowd in Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate, killing one and injuring 29 others. Authorities have not disclosed the video's recording date.

The attack stirred heated debate about Ballout's release under supervision despite a previous conviction for planning state-threatening violence. In response, Germany's interior minister proposed an overhaul of security protocols.

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