Masked Pledge: Berlin Assailant's Chilling Video

German prosecutors have identified a video on the phone of the man suspected of a fatal vehicle attack during Berlin's Pride celebration, pledging allegiance to the militant group Islamic State. The recording, though masked, is believed to feature Abdul Ballout, a 21-year-old German citizen.

Ballout was shot dead by police after allegedly driving into a crowd in Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate, killing one and injuring 29 others. Authorities have not disclosed the video's recording date.

The attack stirred heated debate about Ballout's release under supervision despite a previous conviction for planning state-threatening violence. In response, Germany's interior minister proposed an overhaul of security protocols.