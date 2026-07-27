Indian Activists Battle Government Over AI Surveillance in Protests
Indian activists are challenging the government's use of AI surveillance at protests, with one case testing federal powers despite the protest ending. Activist Aishe Ghosh seeks to declare such surveillance unconstitutional and have collected data destroyed, highlighting the absence of legal frameworks for facial recognition technology in India.
- Country:
- India
Indian activists are taking a stand against the government's deployment of AI-driven surveillance during recent large-scale protests, challenging its constitutionality. The controversy flared during a student protest over leaked exam papers, drawing attention to the use of advanced surveillance vans equipped with 360-degree cameras.
Student activist Aishe Ghosh has petitioned the Delhi High Court to declare such widespread surveillance illegal, calling for the destruction of personal data collected during the protests, and pressing for oversight on surveillance technologies. This comes even after the protest concluded following the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The Indian government maintains these surveillance measures are legal and necessary for maintaining public order, but opposition from activists and digital rights groups persists. The court continues to hear arguments on this matter, seeking clarity and accountability from authorities amid growing concerns over privacy invasions.
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