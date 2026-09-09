Tragic Explosion in Syrian Sarmada: A Deadly Toll
A devastating explosion at a temporary weapons depot near the Syrian city of Sarmada in Idlib claimed the lives of at least 14 people and injured 11 others. The incident, reported by state television, underscores ongoing dangers amid the remnants of war in the region.
An explosion rocked a temporary weapons depot near Sarmada, a city in Idlib, Syria, on Wednesday, resulting in a tragic loss of life and significant injuries.
At least 14 individuals perished, and 11 others were wounded, according to reports from state television. The explosion occurred amidst weapons and war remnants.
This incident highlights the enduring hazards posed by leftover munitions in conflict-affected areas, raising concerns about public safety and security in the region.