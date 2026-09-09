Tragic Explosion in Syrian Sarmada: A Deadly Toll

An explosion rocked a temporary weapons depot near Sarmada, a city in Idlib, Syria, on Wednesday, resulting in a tragic loss of life and significant injuries.

At least 14 individuals perished, and 11 others were wounded, according to reports from state television. The explosion occurred amidst weapons and war remnants.

This incident highlights the enduring hazards posed by leftover munitions in conflict-affected areas, raising concerns about public safety and security in the region.