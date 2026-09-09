Frances Tiafoe's Epic Comeback at the U.S. Open

Frances Tiafoe delivered a dramatic comeback at the U.S. Open, overcoming a significant deficit to defeat Alex Michelsen and secure a spot in the semi-finals. Despite early struggles, Tiafoe regathered momentum in the third set, eventually winning the intense four-hour and 38-minute match in a thrilling finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 04:50 IST
Frances Tiafoe's Epic Comeback at the U.S. Open
Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe showcased remarkable resilience at the U.S. Open, battling back from two sets down to triumph over fellow American Alex Michelsen. This victory marks his third entry into the semi-finals of the tournament.

Initially, Tiafoe struggled to find his rhythm on the Arthur Ashe court, lagging behind Michelsen's impressive plays. However, the tide turned in the third set when Tiafoe rekindled his earlier magic, culminating the set with a decisive forehand winner.

The match culminated in a nail-biting final set, where Tiafoe captured the audience's admiration with his tenacity, ultimately leading to his hard-fought victory. Post-match, he shared a heartfelt moment with Michelsen, acknowledging the intensity and emotion of their contest.

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