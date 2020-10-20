Left Menu
Beauty pageants provide platform for married women to exchange cultural values: Mrs United Nations 2019

Jessica Snock AK from Nagaland, who bagged the title of Mrs United Nations 2019, is a 33-year-old lady with a six-year-old child, who believes that beauty pageants provide a platform for married women to exchange cultural values.

ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:14 IST
Jessica Snock AK, Mrs United Nations 2019. Image Credit: ANI

Jessica Snock AK from Nagaland, who bagged the title of Mrs United Nations 2019, is a 33-year-old lady with a six-year-old child, who believes that beauty pageants provide a platform for married women to exchange cultural values. She is also the ambassador of the Peacekeeping Force Council (PFC) for Southeast Asia.

The 33-year-old beauty queen from Nagaland's Reguri village, Phek district is married to an army doctor from Manipur. Asserting that the beauty pageants provide a platform for married women to exchange cultural values, Snock said, "I participated in the beauty pageants because they just don't provide a platform for married women to exchange cultural values but also to voice out for a cause, which is very near to them. I was very happy in winning the title as I was the first lady from Nagaland to have won the title of Mrs India Earth Sapphire and Mrs United Nations 2019."

After getting the title of the prestigious Mrs India Earth, Jessica later participated in Mrs United Nations 2019, which was held in November 2019 at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, Punjab. Jessica is the first woman from Nagaland to bag the prestigious title of Mrs United Nations. From plantation drives to giving motivational speeches at schools, orphanage homes, Jessica continues to look forward to doing what she loves on a larger scale.

Sending out a message of motivation to all the married woman, Jessica said, "As women, after getting married, we think our life stops here. But, I feel that real life begins after we give birth to children, we have to take care of them. And that's when you get the responsibility of being a real woman." Being an ambassador for the United Nations Peacekeeping Force Council for Southeast Asia, Jessica has been taking various responsibilities to promote peace around the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, she took a clean-up drive at Baga Calangute in Goa along with the Goa United, Titos foundation, and various other Panchayat groups. Due to the prevailing situation, the drive was organised on a small-scale. Talking about the clean-up drive, Jessica said, "As an Ambassador for peacekeeping, I have taken this initiative with the Panchayat along with other organisations and Calangute have been my first step."

Ex-sarpanch, Shawn Martin said, "Every day it is being cleaned but there are few pockets and there are some wastes. So, we said that will take this initiative with the Panchayat team, Goa tourism, and all the staff in this lane to join us." Jessica siad the title of 'Mrs. United Nations Universe 2019' belongs to all those who want to make this world a better place to live. (ANI)

