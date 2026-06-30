South Africa on Edge: Anti-Immigrant Protests Threaten Peace

Amidst growing tensions, South Africa finds itself on edge as anti-immigrant sentiments trigger protests across the nation.

The deadline set by demonstrators for undocumented migrants to depart has filled foreign workers with fear, causing many to flee. Historical precedents of xenophobic violence heighten these concerns. Authorities have responded by deploying police and military personnel to keep peace during the anticipated mass demonstrations, with significant deployments in major cities like Johannesburg and Durban.

Nonetheless, the state's inadequate protection for victims tarnishes its post-Mandela human rights record and provokes criticism across the continent. Political leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, acknowledge citizens' concerns but condemn violence and vandalism as illegal protest methods.