Manipur DGP submits report to SHRC on whereabouts of former

Manipur Director General of Police), L M Khaute has in a report submitted to the Manipur Human Rights Commission on Friday said that the state police does not have information about the whereabouts of Sanayaima alias R K Meghen, the former chief of proscribed UNLF. Sanayaima was in a Guwahati jail for about ten years and had been freed on November 9 and taken to Delhi by NIA on November 10, his lawyer M Gunedhor Singh had said.

75-year-old Meghen, popularly known as Sanayaima (son of soil), was released six months before the completion of his 10-year term, which was awarded to him by a special NIA court for "waging a war against the country". He was released early because of his 'exceptionally good behaviour' and was expected to reach Imphal on November 11.

His family members said that he is yet to reach home on November 22. Manipur Human Rights Commission had asked the DGP to give information about Sanayaima's whereabouts.

His lawyer had said that the ministry of home affairs had urged the former UNLF chief not to return to Manipur in view of the 'volatile situation in the state'. Manipur has been witnessing massive protests over the past few weeks, mostly by civil societies who are seeking an assurance from the Centre that the solution to the vexed Naga political issue would not come at the cost of the state's territorial integrity..

