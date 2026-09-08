Can Indonesia Keep Its Skies Open When Anak Krakatau Turns Volcanic Ash into Economic Risk?

Indonesia's decision to suspend hundreds of flights after Anak Krakatau sent volcanic ash across western airspace has turned a volcanic eruption into a wider test of national resilience. The disruption at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport has affected passengers, airlines and regional transport networks while also exposing the economic and social risks created when natural hazards strike critical infrastructure.

Airport operator Angkasa Pura said 301 flights, including 58 international services, were affected. An earlier Transportation Ministry assessment counted 209 flight movements and approximately 22,800 passengers, suggesting the scale increased as restrictions continued. Singapore Airlines cancelled its Jakarta services for the day, while other carriers also delayed, diverted or cancelled flights.

Although the immediate priority is aviation safety, the eruption has wider implications for Indonesia's economy, disaster-management system, public health and coastal communities. It also raises an important policy question: how can a country with numerous active volcanoes keep essential transport and commercial networks functioning without compromising public safety?

Ash Cloud Grounds a Regional Aviation Hub

Volcanic ash is dangerous to aircraft because it can damage jet engines, obstruct fuel and air systems, reduce visibility and abrade cockpit windows. Airport closures are therefore precautionary measures based on safety rather than evidence that runways or terminals have been physically damaged.

However, shutting Soekarno-Hatta creates consequences across Indonesia and the wider region. As the country's principal international gateway, the airport connects Jakarta with major commercial centres and acts as an important domestic hub for the archipelago.

International services involving Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Sydney, Seoul, Hong Kong and Amsterdam were among those disrupted. Domestic travellers also faced delays and cancellations, affecting business journeys, family travel and connections between islands.

Even after authorities declare the airspace safe, operations may take time to return to normal. Aircraft and crews must be repositioned, passenger backlogs cleared and connecting schedules reorganised. Delays can continue across airline networks because a plane grounded in Jakarta may be unavailable for its next scheduled service elsewhere.

Airlines face costs related to refunds, accommodation, meals, alternative transport and crew rescheduling. Travellers may lose hotel bookings or onward connections, while time-sensitive air cargo could also be delayed.

Economic Disruption Spreads Beyond the Runway

The eruption demonstrates how Indonesia's geological exposure can quickly become an economic vulnerability. Aviation supports tourism, trade, investment and labour mobility across a country of more than 17,000 islands. When a major airport closes, the impact extends to hotels, logistics providers, travel agencies, retailers and small businesses dependent on passenger movement.

Tourism operators may face cancellations if international visitors perceive uncertainty about access or safety. A brief interruption is unlikely to produce lasting damage, but repeated closures could increase costs for airlines and weaken confidence among travellers.

The consequences are particularly difficult for businesses handling perishable or high-value goods. Companies may need to reroute shipments through other airports, accept delays or use more expensive transport options. Small firms generally have less financial capacity to absorb such disruption.

Communities closer to Anak Krakatau face a different set of pressures. Ash reportedly reached parts of Banten and Lampung, causing eye irritation and prompting some schools to cancel activities. Fishermen also suspended trips, creating immediate income losses for households dependent on daily earnings.

Ashfall can contaminate exposed water sources, damage machinery, reduce road visibility and affect crops. Residents have been advised to wear masks and eye protection, limit outdoor activities, cover water supplies and drive cautiously. The effectiveness of these measures will depend partly on whether protective equipment and reliable information reach vulnerable communities.

Policymakers Face a Coordination Test

Indonesia's location along the Pacific Ring of Fire means volcanic emergencies are recurring governance challenges rather than exceptional events. The country must continually balance public safety with the need to maintain transport, tourism and commercial activity.

The latest disruption requires coordination among the Geological Agency, disaster-management authorities, the Transportation Ministry, meteorological services, airport operators, airlines, local governments, schools and health agencies. Each institution controls different information or operational responsibilities, making fast and consistent communication essential.

Authorities must provide clear explanations when flight restrictions are extended or alert assessments change. Conflicting figures can create public confusion unless officials explain whether they reflect different reporting periods, passengers, scheduled movements or completed cancellations.

Passenger protection is another policy concern. Airlines and airports are providing meals, refreshments and hotel transport, but travellers need consistent information about refunds, rebooking and accommodation entitlements. Clear standards become especially important when disruptions continue for several days.

The disaster mitigation agency's proposed weather-modification operation seeks to encourage rainfall and wash ash from the atmosphere. The measure may help under suitable meteorological conditions, but it cannot replace volcanic monitoring, aviation restrictions or health precautions. Its results will depend on cloud availability, wind direction and continued eruptive activity.

Building Resilience Before the Next Eruption

Anak Krakatau carries particular historical sensitivity. The volcano emerged from the system associated with the catastrophic 1883 Krakatau eruption, while volcanic activity and a partial collapse in 2018 generated a tsunami that killed hundreds of people.

Authorities reported no immediate tsunami risk during the latest eruption, but continued monitoring remains essential. The key indicators will include the frequency and intensity of further eruptions, ash-plume height, wind direction and any change in the official alert level or exclusion zone.

For policymakers, the longer-term lesson is that disaster planning cannot stop at evacuation and emergency relief. Indonesia requires business-continuity systems covering aviation, shipping, schools, healthcare, water supplies and local livelihoods.

Airlines and logistics companies should review alternative routes, insurance coverage and passenger-support procedures. Airport operators may need stronger ash-detection systems and more detailed recovery plans. Local governments must ensure that masks, clean water and health advice reach affected communities quickly.

Development partners and technology providers could support satellite observation, ash forecasting, early-warning communication and institutional training. Private companies can strengthen contingency plans so that essential services remain available when transport networks are disrupted.

Indonesia cannot prevent Anak Krakatau from erupting. It can, however, reduce the resulting damage through reliable science, coordinated institutions and transparent public communication. The present crisis is therefore more than an aviation interruption, it is a measure of how effectively the country can protect lives and livelihoods while keeping a hazard-prone economy connected.