Mass Pilgrim Gatherings and Security Measures at Maha Kumbh Mela

Over 2.5 million devotees participated in a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. With 70 million total participants by January 16, prohibitory orders have been enforced until February 28 to ensure peace amid upcoming religious festivals and examinations.

Mass Pilgrim Gatherings and Security Measures at Maha Kumbh Mela
On the fifth day of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, over 2.5 million devotees participated in a sacred ritual at the renowned Triveni Sangam. According to reports released by 2 PM on Friday, the spectacle saw the presence of over a million Kalpavasis alongside 1.5 million pilgrims.

The figures are astonishing as more than 70 million devotees have participated in the holy dip up to January 16, as per official records. In a move to prevent possible disruptions, authorities have issued a prohibitory order effective until February 28, exercising caution in managing law and order in the district.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, officially announced the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023. This move anticipates a multitude of events including religious festivals like Mahakumbh 2025, Amrit Snan, and Sant Ravidas Jayanti, in addition to various competitive examinations.

Given the communal sensitivity, there is a prescient need to maintain peace. The ACP emphasized the possible threat posed by anti-social elements potentially disrupting law and order, while stressing the importance of safeguarding communal harmony and ensuring all events proceed without incident.

Due to the pressing circumstances, a unilateral order was swiftly passed without notice to any opposing parties. The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, is scheduled to continue until February 26, with critical bathing dates still pending.

