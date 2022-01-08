Left Menu

3 members of Punjab CM family test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Chandigarh/Amritsar | Updated: 08-01-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 13:03 IST
Three family members of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior health official said on Saturday.

However, the chief minister has tested negative for the infection.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said Channi's wife Kamaljit Kaur, his son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur have tested positive for coronavirus.

They all have mild symptoms and are in home-isolation, she further said.

