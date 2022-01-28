Left Menu

Costa Rican president vetoes legalization of medicinal marijuana

28-01-2022
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado vetoed on Thursday the legalization of medicinal marijuana, citing health and security grounds, and sought changes to a bill backed by Congress last year before he will approve it.

Costa Rica's Congress had approved the production and processing of cannabis for medicinal purposes in October. On Twitter, Alvarado said he supported the medicinal use of cannabis but the legislation needed changes to limit individual cultivation and consumption.

"I trust that they will be accepted and the law will be in force soon," said Alvarado, whose term ends in May. The proposal is set to go back to another vote in Congress, which is dominated by opposition parties.

