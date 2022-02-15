Left Menu

U.S. defense secretary to visit Belgium, Lithuania, Poland -Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will depart for a trip tomorrow to visit Belgium, Lithuania and Poland, the Pentagon said on Monday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said he would meet leaders in each of the countries along with U.S. troops in Poland. In Brussels, Austin will meet with NATO allies.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 01:21 IST
Kirby added the United States did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a final decision to invade Ukraine, but that he could move with little or no warning and has continued to add to his capabilities along the countries' shared border.

