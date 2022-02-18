Poland ready to help people forced to flee Ukraine -defence minister
Poland is ready to help people who would be forced to leave Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Friday.
"As for the crisis that would certainly be caused if Russia attacked Ukraine, I want to stress that we are ready to help those who will be forced to leave Ukraine," he said during a joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
