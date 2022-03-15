Left Menu

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 13:10 IST
Prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia will travel to Kyiv on Tuesday to meet President Volodomyr Zelenskiy as representatives of European Union leaders, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on social networks.

"The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," he said. "The aim of this visit is also to present a broad package of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians."

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

