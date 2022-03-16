White House says Biden would veto bill to overturn transport mask mandate
The White House said on Tuesday President Joe Biden would veto a bill in Congress that would block public health officials from requiring masks on airplanes and in other transportation modes to prevent COVID-19 infections. Last week, the White House said it would extend the current mask requirements at airports, train stations, ride share vehicles and other transit modes through April 18 that had been set to expire on Friday.
The White House said "circumstances under which masks should be required in these settings should be guided by science, not politics." The Senate was voting on the measure Tuesday night.
