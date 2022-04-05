Russia likely to deploys thousands of soldiers to Eastern Ukraine, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-04-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 00:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russia is ramping up its campaign against eastern Ukraine, with probable plans to "deploy tens of thousands of soldiers" to that region, the White House said on Monday, as it works will allies to unload fresh sanctions against Moscow.
Speaking to reporters, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also said that images emerging from Bucha, a town recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops as Russian forces regroup, were tragic and shocking.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Russian
- Bucha
- White House
- Moscow
- Jake Sullivan
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
US could expand sanctions against Russia, 'nowhere near' lifting restrictions: White House official
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
Afghan activists protest at White House against Taliban, its sponsor Pakistan