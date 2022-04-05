Russia likely to deploys thousands of soldiers to Eastern Ukraine, White House says

Russia is ramping up its campaign against eastern Ukraine, with probable plans to "deploy tens of thousands of soldiers" to that region, the White House said on Monday, as it works will allies to unload fresh sanctions against Moscow.

Speaking to reporters, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also said that images emerging from Bucha, a town recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops as Russian forces regroup, were tragic and shocking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)