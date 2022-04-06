Left Menu

Hungary's Orban says he asked Putin to apply ceasefire in Ukraine

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 06-04-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:02 IST
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that he had talked with Russian President Vladimir Putin at length earlier in the day and asked him to apply a ceasefire in Ukraine, Orban told a news conference.

Orban said he had invited Putin for peace talks in Hungary, to be held with the Ukrainian and French presidents as well as the German chancellor. He said that Putin's response was "positive" but that Putin said this would have conditions.

