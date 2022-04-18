Left Menu

Brazil arrests 'Colorido,' PCC drug gang's No. 2 leader

Valdeci Alves dos Santos, known as Colorido, was captured on Saturday in the northeastern town of Salgueiro, the justice ministry said. Much of the top leadership has been in prison for years; Colorido was the gang's No. 2 among those still living in liberty, the ministry said. In 2020, PCC trafficker Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos, aka "Fuminho," was captured in Mozambique, in a sign of the gang's growing international footprint.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 18-04-2022 04:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 04:57 IST
Brazil arrests 'Colorido,' PCC drug gang's No. 2 leader
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's justice ministry said on Sunday that federal police had captured the No. 2 leader of the First Capital Command (PCC), the country's most powerful prison gang and a major exporter of cocaine. Valdeci Alves dos Santos, known as Colorido, was captured on Saturday in the northeastern town of Salgueiro, the justice ministry said. It said he had been on the run since 2014 and was on its list of most wanted criminals. He is one of the main suppliers of drugs to Brazil's southeast, the ministry said.

Born in the prisons of Sao Paulo state, the PCC has become one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the Americas, responsible for moving drugs from South American producer nations to supply consumer markets in Brazil and Europe. Much of the top leadership has been in prison for years; Colorido was the gang's No. 2 among those still living in liberty, the ministry said.

In 2020, PCC trafficker Gilberto Aparecido dos Santos, aka "Fuminho," was captured in Mozambique, in a sign of the gang's growing international footprint. He had been on the run for more than 20 years until his capture in Maputo.

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States
4
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022