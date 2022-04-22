Greek PM Mitsotakis to visit White House in May
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the White House on May 16 to meet U.S. President Joe Biden, with the two leaders expected to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, among other issues, the White House said on Thursday.
"The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts with allies and partners to support the people of Ukraine and impose economic costs on Russia for its unprovoked aggression," the White House said in a statement.
