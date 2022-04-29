Left Menu

Kremlin says U.S. seizure of Russian assets to support Ukraine would be illegal

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:06 IST
The Kremlin on Friday said that a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden to allow U.S. officials to seize Russian assets and use the funds to support Ukraine would amount to illegal expropriation.

President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine, a proposal that would also let U.S. officials seize more Russian oligarchs' assets, give the cash from those seizures to Ukraine, and further criminalize sanctions dodging.

