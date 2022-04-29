Kremlin says U.S. seizure of Russian assets to support Ukraine would be illegal
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:06 IST
The Kremlin on Friday said that a proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden to allow U.S. officials to seize Russian assets and use the funds to support Ukraine would amount to illegal expropriation.
President Joe Biden asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine, a proposal that would also let U.S. officials seize more Russian oligarchs' assets, give the cash from those seizures to Ukraine, and further criminalize sanctions dodging.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. weighing high level official visit to Ukraine -source
U.S. judge cuts verdict in Tesla race bias case to $15 mln from $137 mln
FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track Wall Street higher as U.S. yields stabilise
FOREX-Dollar falls as U.S. yield rally stops for breath