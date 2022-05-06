Left Menu

Kremlin says Poland might be a source of threat

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:45 IST
Kremlin says Poland might be a source of threat
Image Credit: ANI
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there was hostile rhetoric coming out of Poland, and that Warsaw could be "a source of threat".

Poland has led calls for the EU to toughen sanctions and for the Western NATO alliance to arm Ukraine as it tries to resist Russian forces that have poured into its east.

Polish environment and climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Monday that "Poland is proud to be on Putin's list of unfriendly countries."

