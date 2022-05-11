Left Menu

Punjab govt cuts security cover of ex-CM Bhattal, 7 others

The AAP-led Punjab government has reduced the security cover of eight senior political leaders, including former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. The government also reduced security cover of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as 12 out of 14 security men deployed with him have been withdrawn.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 19:50 IST
Punjab govt cuts security cover of ex-CM Bhattal, 7 others
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP-led Punjab government has reduced the security cover of eight senior political leaders, including former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. A total of 127 police personnel and nine vehicles have been withdrawn from these politicians, according to a government order issued on Wednesday. The move comes two months after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 122 former ministers and MLAs on March 11, soon after the AAP won the state assembly elections. As many as 28 police personnel deployed with former chief minister Bhattal and 26 attached with former MLA Parminder Singh Pinky have been withdrawn, the latest order said. They are now left with eight and two security men, respectively. The state government withdrew 19 out of total 37 policemen from the security of former deputy chief minister O P Soni and 18 out of 22 from the security of former minister Vijay Inder Singla, as per the order. Eleven security men each have been withdrawn from the security of former MLAs Navtej Cheema and Kewal Dhillon. The government also reduced security cover of former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as 12 out of 14 security men deployed with him have been withdrawn. The government also withdrew two out of 13 police personnel from the security cover of Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
3
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022