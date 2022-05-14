ECI issues notification for Rajya Sabha by-poll in Odisha

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released the schedule for the by-election to the Council of States from Odisha. Reportedly, the ECI has decided to hold the by-poll to a single Rajya Sabha post that was left vacant after the resignation of BJD leader Subhash Singh as the Member of the Parliament. He tendered his resignation after he was elected as the Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

According to the schedule, the notifications will be issued on May 26. The last date for making nominations is June 2 following which the scrutiny of nominations will be held on June 3. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled for June 6. The polling will be conducted between 9 am and 4 pm on June 13.

The counting of votes will be held on the same day at 5 pm. The ECI has ordered the completion of the entire election process by June 17. (ANI)

