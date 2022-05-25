Trump-backed Walker wins Republican U.S. Senate nomination in Georgia

Herschel Walker, a former football star endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate in Georgia, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

He will face incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock for the seat in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Forecasters consider the race a tossup after Warnock won in a special election in January 2021. The seat could be key to Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate.

