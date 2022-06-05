Left Menu

Mamata wishes SRK speedy recovery from Covid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished Bollywood superstar and the states brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan a quick recovery from Covid-19.Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Spring back asap, Banerjee tweeted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 23:06 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished Bollywood superstar and the state’s brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan a quick recovery from Covid-19.

''Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shah Rukh! Spring back asap,'' Banerjee tweeted. The information about Khan contracting the virus came earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

