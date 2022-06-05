Mamata wishes SRK speedy recovery from Covid
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished Bollywood superstar and the states brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan a quick recovery from Covid-19.Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Spring back asap, Banerjee tweeted.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wished Bollywood superstar and the state’s brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan a quick recovery from Covid-19.
''Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shah Rukh! Spring back asap,'' Banerjee tweeted. The information about Khan contracting the virus came earlier in the day.
