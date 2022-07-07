Simon Hart resigns as Secretary of State for Wales
Updated: 07-07-2022 03:19 IST
British Conservative party lawmaker Simon Hart stepped down from his role as a Secretary of State for Wales on Wednesday, joining a host of resignations in protest of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.
In a letter to Johnson, Hart said, "Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around but it is with sadness that l feel we have passed the point where this is possible."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
