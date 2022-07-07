Left Menu

Punjab CM to get married today

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 10:52 IST
Punjab CM to get married today
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will get married at a private ceremony here on Thursday.

Mann (48), will be tying the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

It will be Mann's second marriage. He had separated from his first wife in 2015 and has two children -- daughter Seerat Kaur (21) and son Dilshan (17) -- from his first marriage.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the residence of the chief minister here.

Gurpreet Kaur (30), shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, “Din Shagna Da Chadya…” (the day of marriage has arrived).

She also thanked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for their congratulatory messages.

According to the AAP, family members of Mann, including his mother and sister, and a few guests will attend the wedding, which will be solemnised according to Sikh rituals.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with his family will attend the ceremony.

Talking to reporters here, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “A new chapter in CM Bhagwant Mann's life is going to start today. I congratulate Mann saab's family, his mother and sister. It will be a small function. Only family members will attend.'' ''We all are happy that happiness has returned to Mann saab's family after a long time. It was his mother's dream to see her son getting settled again. Today, that dream is going to come true,'' he added. Gurpreet Kaur completed her MBBS from a private university in Haryana in 2018. She has two elder sisters who are settled abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022