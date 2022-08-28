Left Menu

UNGA president Abdulla Shahid meets Vice President Dhankhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 19:21 IST
UN General Assembly president and Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid on Sunday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here who hoped his visit would further strengthen India's close and multi-faceted ties with Male.

Shahid is on a two-day visit to India where he is likely to meet senior leadership, focussing on ongoing issues at the UN body and the country's engagement with the world organisation.

''Happy to welcome President of the UN General Assembly and Foreign Minister of the Maldives, H.E Abdulla Shahid to India. His dynamic leadership of the 76th UNGA and his Presidency priorities, in particular on revitalising the UN, has universal appeal,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

The vice president said New Delhi is confident that Shahid's visit would further strengthen India's close and multi-faceted ties with the Maldives.

Shahid's one-year tenure as the President of the 76th session of the General Assembly will end next month.

