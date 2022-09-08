France's Macron says Queen Elizabeth embodied Britain’s continuity and unity
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-09-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 23:23 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years.
"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," Macron said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British Open champion Smith set to play 2 Australian events
UPDATE 1-French minister seeks probe into TotalEnergies' possible fuel links to Russian army
French minister seeks probe into TotatEnergies' possible fuel links to Russian army
Former British ambassador to Myanmar reportedly detained
British pubs, farms raise alarm over latest CO2 production halt