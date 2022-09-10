Left Menu

Bolsonaro narrows deficit to Lula ahead of Brazil election - Datafolha poll

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2022 05:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 05:07 IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's slightly narrowed his deficit to opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of an October election, a poll published on Friday showed.

The survey by Datafolha showed Lula's lead dipping to 11 percentage points, with 45% support against Bolsonaro's 34% in the first round of the election. Bolsonaro recorded 32% support in the previous poll last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

