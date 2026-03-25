Bolsonaro's Release: Health Updates and Legal Decisions
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is set to be released from the hospital on Friday. He has been receiving treatment for acute pneumonia since March 13. Recently, he was granted permission by a Supreme Court Justice to serve a 27-year prison sentence under house arrest due to health issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:47 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is anticipated to be released from the hospital on Friday, according to statements made by his attending physician on Wednesday.
Bolsonaro, aged 71, has been in the hospital since March 13 as he receives treatment for an acute form of pneumonia. His health condition led to a significant legal development this week.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has granted Bolsonaro permission to serve his 27-year prison sentence under house arrest for a period of 90 days, citing health concerns as the primary reason for this decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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