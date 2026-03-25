Bolsonaro's Release: Health Updates and Legal Decisions

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is anticipated to be released from the hospital on Friday, according to statements made by his attending physician on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro, aged 71, has been in the hospital since March 13 as he receives treatment for an acute form of pneumonia. His health condition led to a significant legal development this week.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has granted Bolsonaro permission to serve his 27-year prison sentence under house arrest for a period of 90 days, citing health concerns as the primary reason for this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)