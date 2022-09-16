Left Menu

Azerbaijan's Aliyev tells Putin that fighting with Armenia 'stabilised'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 20:45 IST
Azerbaijan's Aliyev tells Putin that fighting with Armenia 'stabilised'
  • Country:
  • Russia

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that a bout of skirmishes between Azerbaijan and Armenia this week had "stabilised", and a ceasefire had been in place for the last two days.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said that it was "good" that the conflict had de-escalated, but that the situation was still tense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022