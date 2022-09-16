Azerbaijan's Aliyev tells Putin that fighting with Armenia 'stabilised'

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that a bout of skirmishes between Azerbaijan and Armenia this week had "stabilised", and a ceasefire had been in place for the last two days.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin said that it was "good" that the conflict had de-escalated, but that the situation was still tense.

