Japan, China eyeing Kishida-Xi meet in mid-Nov -Sankei

The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China's President Xi Jinping in mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday.
The governments were arranging the meeting to be held alongside an international conference set to take place in Southeast Asia around that time, the Sankei said, citing multiple government sources.
