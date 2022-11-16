LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula at COP27: 'Brazil is back' in the fight against climate change

The latest in Latin American politics today: 'Brazil is back' at COP27 as Lula meets U.S., Chinese climate envoys

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - Bringing a message that "Brazil is back" in the fight against global warming, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met with climate envoys from China and the United States in Egypt for the COP27 talks, on his first foreign trip since being elected Brazilian president. Lula said on Twitter he met with U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry and China's chief climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua. A spokesperson also said he would hold a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Lula has promised a sweeping plan to increase environmental law enforcement and create green jobs. His team also worked to secure a jungle conservation alliance announced on Monday between the three largest rainforest nations - Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo and Indonesia. Argentina strikes $5 bln China currency swap extension

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina has agreed to expand its currency swap deal with China by $5 billion, the South American country's President Alberto Fernandez said, a move that would give it more firepower to defend the embattled local peso. Argentina's government needs to rebuild depleted foreign reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments. Rebuilding reserves is also a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Today President Xi (Jinping) informed us that he authorized the Chinese government to make 35 billion yuan, meaning $5 billion, freely available to Argentina," Fernandez said after meeting Xi at the G20 summit in Bali. Mexico president could issue reform to electoral law

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his administration could issue a reform to the electoral law if his constitutional plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE fails to pass in Congress. Lopez Obrador, who has long criticized the country's electoral authorities, has said the reform would let citizens elect authorities and reduce the influence of economic interests in politics. Critics say the changes could presage a power grab.

The president's ruling MORENA party and allies lack the two-thirds congressional majority needed for the constitutional reform. His latest proposal appeared geared toward a change in the law that would only require a simple majority. Rights body turns up heat on Mexico over missing students

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's government still owes an explanation to the families of 43 student teachers who disappeared eight years ago and must clear up what role the armed forces played in the crime, a top international human rights body said. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) said efforts by officials to cover up what happened to the students in the southwestern city of Iguala in September 2014 appeared to be part of a "structural pattern" of abuses in Mexico.

"Mexico still has an international obligation to provide a satisfactory explanation about the fate or whereabouts of the 43 college students," the IACHR, the human rights arm of the Organization of American States, said in its most recent report. (Compiled by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

