India's ambassador to Ukraine calls on Vice President
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 18:24 IST
India's ambassador to Ukraine Harsh Kumar Jain called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday.
The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted about the meeting, but shared no details of the discussions between the two.
Russia and Ukraine have been at war since February last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
