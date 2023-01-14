UK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, PM Sunak tells Zelenskiy
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 17:05 IST
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined Britain's ambition to send tanks to Ukraine along with additional artillery support during a phonecall on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Sunak's office said.
"They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for Sunak said.
"The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Rishi Sunak
- Challenger 2
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Sunak
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia launched 16 drones overnight: Ukrainian air force
Russia says it is extremely concerned by Ukrainian missile downed over Belarus
Russia says it carried out 'massive' overnight strike on Ukrainian industrial targets -Ifax
Belarus official says 'unlikely' downed Ukrainian missile entered airspace by accident -RIA
UK PM Rishi Sunak considers COVID travel curbs for China