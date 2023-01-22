DMK ridicules BJP TN chief Annamalai over his 'padayatra'

Left Menu

The ruling DMK on Sunday mocked at BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai saying his scheduled state-wide padayatra is the impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing, Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march.

Pointing to Annamalai's proposed yatra from April 14, set to commence from the seaside temple town of Tiruchendur in southern Tamil Nadu, the governing party's Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli' said that the move showed that Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has impacted the saffron party leader.

Annamalai's padayatra only reminded one of the 'Kana Mayilada' verse, the daily said. It is an age-old Tamil verse from the didactic 'Moodurai'. Using figure of speech, the song underscores that it is of no use to copy something from somebody. It lays emphasis on learning things properly and thoroughly.

Murasoli, stating that Tiruchendur is popular for the annual 'Soora Samharam' spiritual event, made fun of the BJP leader by asking which 'Asura' he destroyed. The DMK daily has made fun of Annamalai in the form of a conversation between two women.

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief is scheduled to cover all the 234 Assembly segments ahead of the start of electioneering for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti and the Tamil New Year's Day falls on April 14.

