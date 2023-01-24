Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Poland signals intent to send tanks
* European foreign ministers, meeting on Monday to discuss aid to Ukraine, pressed Berlin to let countries send German-made Leopard tanks, after Germany appeared to open the door to such shipments by allies. * Russia and Estonia downgraded their diplomatic relations and expelled each other's ambassadors after Moscow accused Tallinn of anti-Russian policies.
Poland said on Monday it would ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine - and would send them whether or not Berlin agreed as long as other countries did too. WEAPONS AND DIPLOMACY
* Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday. * European foreign ministers, meeting on Monday to discuss aid to Ukraine, pressed Berlin to let countries send German-made Leopard tanks, after Germany appeared to open the door to such shipments by allies.
* Russia and Estonia downgraded their diplomatic relations and expelled each other's ambassadors after Moscow accused Tallinn of anti-Russian policies. Latvia also expelled Russia's ambassador in solidarity with Estonia. * Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its NATO membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran, President Tayyip Erdogan said.
FIGHTING * Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that its forces were improving their positions in Zaporizhzhia region, a southern part of Ukraine.
* The top Russian-installed official in the occupied parts of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine said he had visited the town of Soledar that Russia claimed to had captured earlier this month. * Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
UKRAINE ANTI-CORRUPTION MEASURES * A top ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said corrupt officials would be "actively" jailed, setting out a zero-tolerance approach after the most high-profile graft allegations since Russia's invasion came to light. (Compiled by William Maclean, Frances Kerry, Peter Graff; Editing by Robert Birsel)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin: confident that defence ministry report on Kramatorsk strike is correct
Defence ministry approves capital procurement proposals worth Rs 4,276 cr
In push to Make in India, Defence Ministry approves proposals worth Rs 4,276-cr for anti-tank, air defence missile systems
Defence ministry approves capital procurement proposals worth Rs 4,276 crore
Russia's Defence Ministry says its forces captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle, reports AP.