Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: NATION DEL81 LDALL INDOGERMAN **** Ukraine conflict: India ready to contribute to any peace process: PM Modi after talks with German Chancellor Scholz New Delhi: India has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine ''dispute'' through dialogue and diplomacy and it stands ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who stressed the need for a ''clear stand'' by countries in the UN on the crisis. **** DEL85 OPPOSITION UNITY-LDALL PARTIES **** Kharge pitches for Congress-led alliance to take on BJP in 2024; Nitish says take ''quick decision'' on opposition unity (Eds: combining related stories) Raipur/Purnea: As fresh calls for opposition unity emerge, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asserted only his party can provide ''capable and decisive'' leadership to the country and strongly pitched for a Congress-led alliance to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. **** DEL87 CONG-PLENARY-2NDLD SONIA-INNINGS **** Gratified that my innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi on her tenure as Cong chief Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said she was happy that her innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with the party asserting that the remark was about her tenure as the party president and had nothing to do with her retirement from politics. By Sanjeev Chopra and Asim Kamal **** DEL67 PREZ-INDOGERMAN **** India, Germany can play important role in addressing new and emerging global challenges: Prez Murmu New Delhi: India and Germany can play an important role in addressing new and emerging global challenges, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday. **** DEL89 PM-KARNATAKA-LD DEVELOPMENT **** Development of Karnataka top priority of Centre, state govt: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the development of Karnataka has been a top priority of the ruling BJP whereas those running the previous dispensations in the state used to divert its money outside. **** DEL86 CONG-PLENARY-POL-LD RESOLUTION **** Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to NDA: Cong's political resolution Nava Raipur: The Congress on Saturday vowed to go ''all out'' to identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces as well as regional outfits that agree with its ideology ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, even as it cautioned that the emergence of any third force will provide an advantage to the BJP-led NDA. **** BOM10 CG-NAXAL ENCOUNTER-LD POLICE **** Chhattisgarh: Three policemen killed in encounter with Naxalites in Sukma Raipur: Three personnel of the Chhattisgarh police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed in an encounter with Naxalites in Sukma district of the state on Saturday, a senior official said. **** CAL27 BH-LALU-2ND LD BJP **** BJP trying to divide the country on caste, religious lines : Lalu Purnea (Bihar): In his first major speech after recovering from a kidney transplant operation, RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Saturday launched a frontal attack on his old rival the BJP, alleging the right-wing party was trying to divide the country on caste and religious lines. **** BUSINESS DEL88 BIZ-LD-G20 **** G20 ends without a communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine Bengaluru: A meeting of finance leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies, referred to as the group of 20 or G20, ended on Saturday without a joint communique after Russia and China opposed any reference to the war in Ukraine. By Kumar Dipankar **** LEGAL LGD9 DL-HC-MCD ELECTIONS **** HC stays re-election for members of MCD Standing Committee New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Saturday stayed the re-election for six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which was scheduled for February 27. **** LGD2 DL-COURT-RIOTS-ACQUITTAL **** 2020 Delhi riots: Four acquitted of rioting, arson, theft charges New Delhi: A court here has acquitted four men in a case of rioting, vandalism, arson and theft by a mob at Bhagirathi Vihar during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying the accused were entitled to the benefit of doubt. **** LGD14 SC-MANUAL SCAVENGERS **** Manual scavengers: SC asks Centre to apprise it about status of implementation of 2013 Act New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to apprise it about the status of implementation of a 2013 law that prohibits manual scavenging and the steps taken to rehabilitated people falling within the definition of manual scavengers. **** LGD12 DL-HC- PEDESTRIAN-WORSHIP **** Places of worship cannot encroach public land, hinder development: HC New Delhi: Places of worship cannot encroach public land and hinder development activities for the larger segment of public, the Delhi High Court has said while permitting the demolition of portions of a temple and a mosque abutting a public pathway. **** FOREIGN FGN32 NEPAL-POLITICS-PREZ-2NDLD NOMINATION **** Nepal's ruling alliance in trouble as 8 parties endorse NC candidate Paudel as new President; PM Prachanda dumps Oli Kathmandu: Ram Chandra Paudel is set to become Nepal's next president after he was backed by eight political parties on Saturday but the development may bring down the fragile two-month-old government of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', which could plunge the Himalayan nation once again into political turmoil. ****

