President Murmu on day-long visit to Amritsar, pays obeisance at Golden Temple

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:27 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here.

Tight security arrangements have been made in the city for the president's day-long visit.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, the president paid obeisance at the Temple and listened to 'kirtan'.

Earlier, upon her arrival at the airport here in the afternoon, she was received by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Mann, Union Minister Som Prakash, Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla, State Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Amritsar police commissioner, among others. The president is also scheduled to visit Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Ram Tirath Sthal.

